FELONY WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Jonathan Daniel Franklin, 58, was arrested Aug. 3 for a Kingman felony warrant for criminal damage. Franklin was apprehended near the intersection of Highway 95 and Long Avenue following a non-injury traffic collision. He was cited on suspicion of driving too close and for having no proof of insurance. Police said Franklin told them he collided with the other vehicle because he was distracted by his dog that was riding with him. He was booked and given a court date.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Alvarez, 26, was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of DUI and extreme DUI — having blood alcohol content over 0.2%. He was involved in a non-injury, two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 95 and Bullhead Parkway South, near Mohave Community College. Witnesses reported the suspect vehicle’s driver ran in to the desert area. He was contacted when another vehicle picked him up in the area. Police began a DUI investigation, ultimately arresting Alvarez. He was given a ride home and no injuries were reported.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-RELATED OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — Chad Michael Stacey, 43, was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment — all pertaining to domestic violence. Police said an argument ensued between Stacey and his ex-wife. Several children were at home at the time. It was reported that Stacey came out of one of the bedrooms at the residence with a loaded handgun and pointed it at his ex-wife and her male friend, telling them to get out or that he’d shoot them. One son grabbed Stacey in an attempt to protect his mother. There was a struggle over the loaded gun and it was pointed at several victims. Stacey fled the scene, but police apprehended him after conducting a high-risk traffic stop on near the intersection of Ramar Road and Klondike Way. He was transported to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT/AGGRAVATED DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Steven Anthony Lynn, 35, was arrested Aug. 10 on suspicion of endangerment and aggravated DUI. Police said Lynn drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed through a cinder block wall and into the side of a residence in the 400 block of Riverview Drive. He also had two children — both younger than age 15 — in the vehicle at the time. Medical personnel evaluated the children at the site. No significant injuries were reported. Lynn was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for a blood draw. He was transported to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-RELATED OFFENSES/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DRUG_RELATED OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Gordon Brown III, 22, was arrested Aug. 10 on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings and aggravated harassment — both pertaining to domestic violence — as well as aggravated assault, criminal damage, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage in the 800 block of Citrus Street. A victim reported Brown was on her property and that she has an order of protection against him. Police also say they had numerous reports in which Brown intentionally violated the Order of Protection against him and that he was previously arrested for the same violation. Brown was apprehended hiding in the victim’s backyard. Police say he was also there trying to hide evidence of drugs he had in his possession — some methamphetamine and a pipe were found on him. And when officers were trying to put him in the patrol car, he kicked the door toward an officer, causing it to hit the officer — who was uninjured -— but dented the door, police also reported. Brown was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
Unless otherwise specified, information was provided by the Bullhead City Police Department.
