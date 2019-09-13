THEFT, BULLHEAD CITY — Brian Isaac Hunt, 30, was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of theft and trafficking in stolen property. Police said a victim reported that Hunt had stolen numerous jewelry pieces over three months, then exchanged, pawned or sold the pieces. Hunt was booked into Mohave County jail in Kingman.
CRIMINAL SPEEDING, BULLHEAD CITY — Kirsten Deanne Soules, 24, was cited and released Sept. 8 for criminal speeding. She was traveling at approximately 88 mph on Highway 68, which has a posted speed limit of 55 mph, according to police.
TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY — Carl Allen Walters, 40, was arrested Sept. 8 on suspicion of trespassing in the first-degree after he was found asleep in a vacant hotel room in the 1700 block of Highway 95. He was booked into Mohave County jail in Kingman.
