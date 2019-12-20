MARIJUANA POSSESSION/PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Joel Marcus Cameron, 34, was arrested Nov. 16 in the 3400 block of McCormick Boulevard on suspicion of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police said they made initial contact with him during a verbal domestic call. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANT ARRESTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Four people were arrested Nov. 16 in the 1700 block of Verano Circle, each for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant: Zachery Phillip Marsh, 26; Steven Carl Hanke, 64; Curtis Lee Maehl, 58; and David Morris Jackson, 69. All four were booked into Mohave County jail.
FRAUDULENT SCHEMES AND ARTIFICES, BULLHEAD CITY — Joshua Mckean Thornton, 36, was arrested Nov. 16 at Walmart on suspicion of fraudulent schemes and artifices. Police said it was reported by store personnel that Thornton placed new items into Walmart shopping bags, went to the customer service counter and returned them for money. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Nov. 17 in the 400 block of Emery Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. Police said he argued with his mother, screamed profanities at her and kicked in a door. He was taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center in Kingman.
INTERFERING IN JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS, BULLHEAD CITY — Robert Avila Jr., 43, was arrested Nov. 17 in the 400 block of Patillo Drive on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings. Police said he had violated an order of protection. Avila was booked into Mohave County jail.
SPEEDING, BULLHEAD CITY — Steven Arthur Panto, 25, was cited and released Nov. 18 on McCormick Boulevard on suspicion of criminal speeding — a rate of about 65 mph — and a stop sign violation.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Harvey James Pryor, 53, was arrested Nov. 18 near the intersection of Sea Breeze Lane and Surf Spray Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Police said earlier, while Pryor was at Mohave Electric Cooperative, employees there reported that Pryor was acting disorderly and shouting profanities. He was held for court.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Nina Marie Hoisington, 46, was arrested Nov. 18 in the 1000 block of Highway 95 for a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia warrant. She was booked into Mohave County jail.
