DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Thomas Michael Romans, 62, was arrested on suspicion of approximately disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Highway 95. Romans was cited and released. Police responded to a 911 hang-up call, department spokeswoman Angie Abbott said. When officers arrived, she said, they were informed by an employee that no one had called 911, but an unknown person had pulled the fire alarm. Abbott said officers then contacted Romans, who was standing in the hallway clothed only in a shirt. Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol while talking to Romans, she said, and he was slurring his words. Romans reportedly told police that he had gotten locked out of his room and pulled the fire alarm because he was desperate to get back in. Abbott said he then became belligerent toward a crowd of people that was forming during the investigation. All three floors of the business were evacuated to the parking lot until Bullhead City Fire Department personnel could determine that the building was safe to occupy.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Robert Joseph Provencial Jr., 37, was arrested Wednesday after police were called to a reported domestic violence fight in the 2200 block of Trane Road. It was reported that he and his wife were in a park with their three dogs. The couple got into an argument, Abbott said, and Provencial reportedly assaulted his wife. Officers noted injuries on the victim, Abbott said. Provencial was booked on suspicion of assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Allan Pope, 27, was arrested Tuesday in the 600 block of Palo Verde Drive after he reportedly assaulted his stepfather by choking him until he almost passed out. Pope was booked on suspicion of assault per domestic violence and held for court.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
