CRIMINAL DAMAGE/TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY — Azbi Selimaj, 19, was arrested Nov. 13 near the intersection of Langford and Riverfront drives on suspicion of trespassing in the first degree as well as criminal damage — both counts pertaining to domestic violence. Police were called to a report of trespassing in the 800 block of Riverfront Drive. The owner of the residence said no one should be in the house, but he found the door kicked open and his son inside. The father desired prosecution. Selimaj was booked into the Mohave County jail.
PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Melissa Kelly Bombino, 44, and Adolfo Lopez, 35, were arrested Nov. 13 in the 1800 block of Tejon Drive on suspicion of possessing of drug paraphernalia. Police said they had methamphetamine pipes in their possession. Both were booked into Mohave County jail.
