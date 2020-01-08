DUI/MARIJUANA POSSESSION, BULLHEAD CITY — Angela Jeanne Bagwell, 27, was cited and released Nov. 30 in the 2100 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of driving under the influence, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia. Police conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver had displayed signs of impairment. The officer reportedly found a bag of marijuana in the vehicle.
TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY — Michelle Sandra Phillips, 47, was cited and released Nov. 30 in the 1600 block of Arena Drive on suspicion of trespassing.
REVOKED LICENSE, BULLHEAD CITY — Edward Blackwell, 58, was cited and released Nov. 30 near the intersection of Palma and Hancock roads on suspicion of driving on a revoked driver’s license. His vehicle was towed.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Jessica Jassmin Barrios Renteria, 26, was arrested Nov. 30 in the 1600 block of Arena Drive on a misdemeanor pre-adjudication warrant. She was booked into Mohave County jail in Kingman.
TRAFFIC OFFENSES/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Police pulled over a vehicle on Nov. 30 after it failed to yield at the private driveway and almost caused a collision in the 1700 block of Highway 95, according to police. The driver, Danielle Marie Krischano, 44, was cited and released on suspicion of knowingly displaying a fictitious license plate and civil traffic citation for failure to yield at private driveway, improper lane change and no proof of insurance. Edwiena Alberta Toolin McGuire, 35, was cited and released on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia. Nicholas Zachary Taylor Petica, 29, was arrested for a felony failure to appear warrant from Maricopa County for transportation of dangerous drugs for sale. He was booked into Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Whitney Taylor Frye, 28, was arrested Dec. 1 near the intersection of Marina Boulevard and Trane Road on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked by the BHCPD and later released to a taxi cab driver.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Leann Joy Lawton, 57, was arrested Dec. 1 in the 2100 block of Del Rey Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. She was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
