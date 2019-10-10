ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Ryan Roy Verret, 29, was arrested Oct. 1 in the 1800 block of Clearwater Drive on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. Verret was asked to leave the victim’s residence. She began gathering his possessions and threw them outside. Verret allegedly grabbed the victim and then struck her in the face, according to police. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DRUG OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — Thomas Jason Yeager, 48, was arrested Oct. 1 in the 1300 block of Riverview Drive on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Police said they discovered multiple pipes, 2 grams of methamphetamine and 37.6 grams of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.