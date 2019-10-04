SHOPLIFTING/ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT, BULLHEAD CITY — Gabrielle Colleen White, 36, and two 16-year-old girls were arrested Sept. 16 at Walmart on suspicion of shoplifting by concealment and organized retail theft. White also was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The store reported that the three had placed several things inside a trash can that was in their cart. White allegedly went to the self-checkout and failed to scan some items. The two teens left through the garden and lawn exit without paying for the trash can or the items inside it. Walmart reported the stolen goods were worth a total of $194.39. White was booked into the Mohave County jail. The teens were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Kingman.
FELONY WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Cody Joseph Carter, 31, was arrested Sept. 19 for a fugitive from justice felony warrant in Collin County, Texas. He came to the police department’s lobby to turn himself in. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
