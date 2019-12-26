SHOPLIFTING/DRUG CHARGES/WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Two people were taken into custody by police on Nov. 19. Tyna Marie Castillo, 38, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, possessing narcotic drugs and possessing drug paraphernalia. Walmart staff reported that she shoplifted several items. Police subsequently found heroin and paraphernalia in her purse. Police also arrested Gregory Barnes Jr., 33, for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. Both were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Leigh Ann Marie Watkins, 38, was arrested Nov. 20 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, in the 300 block of Sea Creek Drive. She was booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Charles James Holland, 43, was arrested Nov. 20 for a misdemeanor failure to pay fines warrant, in the area of Hancock Road and Ramar Road. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANTS/VIOLATING PROTECTION ORDERS, BULLHEAD CITY — David Michael Swayze, 47, and Tamarra Anne Poole, 41, were both arrested Nov. 20 for violating an order of protection. Swayze also had a failure to appear warrant and Poole had an interfering with judicial proceedings warrant. They were arrested in the 2000 block of Lakeside Drive. They were booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Chandler Chantel Jones, 24, was arrested Nov. 20 on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, in the 3600 block of Highway 95. Jones was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Albert Velasquez Jr, 41, was arrested Nov. 20 on two warrants, in the 1800 block of Sea Breeze Lane. One warrant was for educational neglect issued by Bullhead City Courts. The second warrant was for public order crimes from the U.S. Marshal Services. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
TRAFFIC CHARGES, BULLHEAD CITY — Victor George Caron, 77, was cited and released Nov. 20 on suspicion of striking a roadway fixture, failing to attempt contact with the owner, and failing to control a vehicle to avoid a collision at the intersection of Thunderbird Lane and West Riverbend Circle. Police said he also left the scene after colliding with a stop sign there.
TRESPASS, BULLHEAD CITY — John Morris Haer, 70, was arrested Nov. 21 for trespassing at a location in the 1300 block of Hancock Road. He had previously done so in May, police said. Haer was held for court.
PARK CLOSURE VIOLATION/WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — One person was issued a citation and another was arrested Nov. 23 in Community Park. Theresa Fern Looper, 68, was cited and released for a park closure violation. John Steven Bagwell, 64, was arrested for three outstanding warrants: misdemeanor pre-adjudication as well as two failure to appear warrants — one felony and the other a misdemeanor. Bagwell was booked into Mohave County jail.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Summer Lynn Locklear, 25, was arrested Nov. 23 on suspicion of for disorderly conduct and assault — both pertaining to domestic violence, in the 1900 block of El Monte Drive. It was reported that Locklear slapped her boyfriend in the face during an argument and caused a small laceration on his nose. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
