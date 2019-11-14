AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BULLHEAD CITY — William Harry Forshey, 82, was arrested Oct. 24 at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center after he reportedly attempted to place his hands around the throat of a health care practitioner and repeatedly threatened to kill him. Forshey was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — A 17-year-old girl was arrested Oct. 24 near Oswood Lane and Swan Drive after she reportedly got into an argument with her mother because she wanted her phone back. She reportedly was using profanities and kicked a wall, causing damage. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Emery Drive. The girl was booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct per domestic violence and criminal damage per domestic violence. She was taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center in Kingman.
