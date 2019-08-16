FALSE INFORMATION/WARRANT ARREST/DRUGS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — At about 6:40 p.m. Aug. 6, police contacted Catrina Louise Shuffelen, 26, and Alex Richard Brown, 29, during a stolen-vehicle investigation in the 1400 block of Park Lane. Shuffelen reportedly identified herself with her sister’s identity. She was attempting to avoid arrest on outstanding warrants, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. She was booked on suspicion of providing false information to law enforcement and on outstanding misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay fines and failure to appear and a misdemeanor pre-adjudication warrant. Brown reportedly was found to be in possession of a loaded syringe (with heroin) and a small a small baggie of methamphetamine. He was booked on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Each was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
