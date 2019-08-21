Daily News staff
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Martin Arnold Cadena, 58, was arrested Aug. 8 in the 300 block of Santa Maria Avenue after he reportedly entered his mother’s residence and he refused to leave. Cadena’s mother has an order of protection against him, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. She said he eventually left, but came back again. When police went to the residence, Fromelt said, Cadena was hiding in the victim’s bathtub. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence, aggravated harassment per domestic violence and criminal trespassing and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Donna Marie Roberts, 29, was arrested Aug. 9 at the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Emery Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
