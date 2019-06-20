BULLHEAD CITY — The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps practiced Thursday at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City. Components of the Corps practiced separately, both inside and outside the Colorado River Union High School District facility.
The Tempe, Arizona-based group starts its competition season today in Clovis, California.
Joe Paul, the corps’ director of operations, said Bullhead City was a good place to stop for a rehearsal day because it’s halfway between Page, Arizona (where the group just spent a week) and Clovis. Hall said the corps, which has roughly 150 members, will be touring across the country for about eight weeks, competing with about 40 other groups. He said the group is scheduled to log about 13,000 miles by the end of its season.
The tour will end in August in Indianapolis. The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps is a performing arts group similar to a marching band. The members are high school and college-age students from across the U.S., though about half are from Arizona.
The group has used Bullhead City as a practice site previously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.