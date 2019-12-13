BULLHEAD CITY — Safe Arizona Firearms Education will present a concealed carry weapons course Saturday at the Bullhead City Moose Lodge.
The course will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Moose Lodge is at 2620 Miracle Mile.
SAFE is dedicated to promoting effective and safe firearm ownership. SAFE said that this specific course is a non-shooting course but will satisfy Arizona Department of Public Safety training requirements to obtain a permit.
The course will cover defensive pistol selection, ethics of the use of force, legal information, basic firearms knowledge. what to do before, during and after a shooting incident and legal information pertaining to use, carry, purchase and ownership of a firearm.
SAFE said that why Arizona is a constitutional carry state and residents don’t need a CCW to carry a weapon, there still are benefits to having a CCW. Those include faster processing for firearms purchases, the legal ability to carry in places that do require a concealed-carry permit.
The course is open to anyone who is a U.S. citizen or a legal resident. There is an age requirement of 21 with an exception for current military members age 19 or older. Participants cannot be under indictment for a felony offense or have a felony conviction unless the conviction has been expunged, set aside, vacated or pardoned, or the individual’s right to possess firearms have been restored. Participants cannot be a prohibited possessor under state or federal law. Persons who suffer from suffer from mental illness and have been adjudicated mentally incompetent or committed to a mental institution are not eligible to take part.
No firearms or like ammunition may be brought by participants into the facility.
Cost for the class is $20. To register, go to safearizona.com/events/bullhead-city/.
SAFE said that those attending the course can get their fingerprints done before submitting their packet to Arizona to receive their CCW. Someone will be offering fingerprinting services for an extra $20 on-site.
SAFE said that as with all other Arizona CCW classes, attendees will need to submit a $60 money order or cashiers check to AZ DPS within 90 days of the class along with their packet to obtain their state-issued concealed-carry permit.
For more information, call 480-244-6315.
