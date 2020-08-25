KINGMAN — The Ridge Fire, a wildfire that has burned 3,079 acres in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman, remained at 87% containment on Tuesday.
Officials began releasing many resources “so they can be available for other national priorities and incidents across the nation,” according to the Colorado River District Office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Control of the fire will transition to local firefighters as overall conditions have been brought down to a “lower complexity,” said Brad Johnson, planning operations trainee for Southwest Incident Management Team No. 3.
The blaze is attributed to a lightning strike in the mountains 5 miles south of Pine Lake. It has been burning since Aug. 16.
Some resources will remain in the Pine Lake community for at least the next couple of days, Johnson said Tuesday.
Because fire conditions and activities have decreased in that area, BLM is loosening its fire closure order as of 7 a.m. today.
Closures that will remain in place include:
- BLM Road 7101 (Ridge Road) from the Moss Basin Overlook, located about 2.5 miles past the intersection of BLM Road 7101 and Antelope Wash Road, to the intersection of BLM Road 7101 and 7196D. That accounts for about 6.75 miles of BLM Road 7101.
- BLM Road 7200 from the intersection of BLM Roads 7205 and 7302, which includes a portion of the Moss Wash Technical Off-Highway Vehicle Trail, but not the portion of the trail located along BLM Road 7209 north of its intersection with BLM Road 7204.
- BLM Road 7206 (Cedar Wash Road) from its intersection at Blake Ranch Road to its intersection with BLM Road 7101 (Ridge Road).
The Colorado River District Fire Management Officer and Kingman Field Manager will make the determination as to when the remaining closure area will be rescinded based on public safety. The map of the closure area may be obtained from InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6990/
Fires on Hualapai land
Fire Management Officer Melvin Hunter Jr. provided information about three wildfires on Hualapai Nation reservation land.
The Black Canyon Fire has been 70% contained. It began Aug. 18 at Meriwhitica Canyon and has burned nearly 8,000 acres on the west side of the reservation.
Fueled by grass, sporadic juniper and juniper stands, its forward progress has stopped.
The Horse Flat Fire started July 25 and remains in control. It began east of Clay Tank and burned 786 acres north of the Black Canyon Fire.
It has been fueled by grass and sporadic juniper.
Hunter said it was fortunate the two fires didn’t end up merging.
The Buck Fire has been 70% contained. It began on Friday about 3 miles west of Peach Springs and has burned nearly 1,000 acres of mostly grass and sporadic juniper.
Personnel working initially at the location include Hualapai Tribal Forestry and Wildland Fire Management, Hualapai Nation Emergency Services, Navajo Scouts, and Kingman BLM, along with mutual aid assistance from the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District #1, Golden Valley Fire, and Bullhead City Fire Department.
Successful operations included structural protection, direct suppression cold trailing and dozer line construction. Its origin was Highway 66 at milepost 98.5.
Hualapai Tribal Forestry & Wildland Fire Management burn out opportunities were successful and precipitation aided personnel in cold trailing hand-dozer line construction.
