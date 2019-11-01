BULLHEAD CITY — Fox Creek Junior High was placed on a “soft lockdown” for a while Thursday afternoon after an internal report of marijuana edibles and related products on the campus of the Bullhead City school.
A subsequent search of school facilities, including classrooms, turned up an undisclosed amount of contraband.
The Bullhead City Police Department and the Bullhead City Elementary School District are cooperating in the investigation. A drug-sniffing K-9 unit from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was brought to the school and uncovered the illegal material.
No arrests were announced.
“It is important to know that students and staff were never endangered during the soft lock-down,” said a statement from the Bullhead City Elementary School District. “This was illegal drug-related activity, and no weapons were involved. Parents should use this as an opportunity to talk to their children about both illegal drug use and what is expected of children when they are on a school campus and on school buses.”
Supt. Carolyn Stewart said the lockdown and investigation were necessary.
“The school district has no tolerance for illegal substances on campus,” Stewart said. “We’re legally obligated, under federal law, which for the district supersedes state law.”
The lockdown meant some restrictions were placed on people entering and exiting the campus as well as student movement on campus. Bullhead City police officers, Fox Creek’s uniformed school resource officer and deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office conducted the on-site search, employing a K-9 unit trained to sniff out drugs.
The located contraband was confiscated and is being tested.
“Because this is still an active law enforcement investigation, we cannot release other specifics at this time,” the district statement said. “However, the school and police department are working in tandem on the investigation.”
During the lockdown, students were confined to the campus; buses were delayed until the search was complete. Since some BCSD buses serve more than one campus, there were delays at other schools that were not directly involved in the lockdown, most notably Desert Valley Elementary School. Parents of students were notified before school was dismissed.
Fox Creek parents with questions or needing additional information may contact the school office during business hours. Follow-up information about the results of the investigation will come from either the district or the police department, within the guidelines of federal student privacy laws.
