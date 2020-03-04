BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Valley Contractors Association will host its eighth Home & Garden Expo on March 14-15 at Riverview Mall, 2350 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The two-day event is jointly hosted by 1st Call Restoration, Ace Hardware/Tri-State Ace Hardware, APO Electrical, Anderson Ford, Mohave Electric Cooperative, Mountain View Homes, Redmond Construction and S&S Concrete & Materials.
In addition to viewing home- and garden-related businesses in the Exhibition Hall, expo-goers will have an opportunity to attend a charity car and bike show on Saturday morning. Cars, trucks, 4X4s, classic cars, motorcycles and specialty vehicles may be entered. The show is judged by students of the Academy of Building Industries and proceeds benefit the vocational academy.
Mohave Shred will be in the parking lot Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. to shred documents for $5 per bankers’ box. They also will shred computer hard drives but those must be removed from computers before arrival at the shred site. All of the shredding proceeds will be donated to ABOI.
In addition to the newest, the best, and “got to-have-it” home-and-garden innovations, there will be plenty else to see and do. Kids will have a chance to learn how to plant seeds and learn about seed germination, thanks to volunteers from Master Gardeners and a materials donation from Ace Hardware at the Kids Planting Clinic all day Saturday and Sunday. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Bullhead Division will fingerprint the first 250 children who come to their booth on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be home crafters wares to “ooh and aah” over, pickles and fudge to taste, hourly “how-to” demonstrations, and chances to win prizes based on how many vendors one visits.
The River Valley Artist Guild will show and sell various works of art both Saturday and Sunday, demonstrating how art enhances both personal style and the beauty of one’s home.
On Sunday, the Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare Shelter with host a pet adoption. Plan to stay for lunch; the Kiwanis Club of Colorado River Noon Club and its food truck will be in the parking lot both days.
For more information about the MVCA Home and Garden Expo, contact Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi at 928-715-3260.
The Mohave Valley Contractors Association is comprised of contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, insurance agents, title companies, pool and landscape professionals, and other trade-related businesses. Created in 1974, the MVCA was formed to give local contractors a forum to help educate the community and keep Bullhead City and Mohave County on track with current building laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.