BULLHEAD CITY – For the third time in the last few years, Mohave High School has been advised that someone in the area is fraudulently selling cookies, claiming it is a fundraiser for the school’s cheerleading program. The money is supposedly for a cheerleading trip to California.
Mohave cheerleading coach Noel King and others were advised of the scam. Each year, the woman involved approaches area businesses and individuals; she has been described as “sketchy.”
King said she worries that scams such as this take money away from legitimate and authorized fundraising programs that will benefit students and their extracurricular activities.
“This is another half-baked scam ... pun intended,” said Colorado River Union High School District Superintendent Todd Flora. “It sounds like the same person who has been doing it for the last few years. She won’t give her name or show any kind of proof when people ask.”
Other fundraising hoaxes reported to Tri-state area schools in the last few years have involved calendars, shirts, jerseys, logo towels and discount cards not sold by authorized vendors. The scammers claim that local schools get a sizable portion of the proceeds; they usually do not. Occasionally, there is no product at all. When using third-party vendors for fundraising, the schools try to use local businesses.
When that’s not possible, they use credible vendors, such as those with favorable Better Business Bureau ratings or on a pre-approved procurement list.
Both Flora and King noted that some businesses and school boosters have donated to the scammers, only to realize they’ve been duped after they’re approached during a legitimate fundraising campaign.
“Even if they’re only cookies, her fraudulent sales steal donations for programs for your children and grandchildren. She could have collected hundreds of dollars over the years without one cent going to students,” Flora emphasized.
Anyone with knowledge about the perpetrator of this latest cookie scam is asked to call the school district public relations office at 928-758-3961, ext. 1412.
