BULLHEAD CITY — A brush fire along Highway 95 in northern Bullhead City on Tuesday night appears to have been started by a cooking fire or warming fire.
The Bullhead City Fire Department responded with several crews around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of Highway 95 — across the highway from the Bullhead City Home Depot store — where a brush fire was burning near the edge of the Colorado River.
According to BCFD reports, the fire was not easily accessible from the ground; crews, under the direction of Acting Battalion Chief Marvin McCabe, monitored the fire and its movement as the blaze was pushed by winds in excess of 25 mph.
“Fortunately, the blaze burned into an area that had previously been burned and died out,” the BCFD reported said. “Firefighters continued to monitor the area throughout the night to watch for hot spots.”
Fire investigators reported to the scene early Wednesday morning and located a burned area “approximately 4x100 yards in size,” the report said.
“It appears that the fire may have been started by some type of cooking or warming fire that was in the immediate area.”
No injuries were reported and no structures were involved as the fire was contained to the brush along the river bank.
