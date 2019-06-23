BULLHEAD CITY — Summer arrived in the desert somewhat gently with lower-than average temperatures.
And people were out taking advantage of it this weekend. The Colorado River was filled with watercraft, floaters, swimmers and frolickers on Sunday afternoon.
Lots of children — and a few adults — played in the sand.
Two young men tossed a ball to one another in the river not far from shore. One was on a floater with a small cooler and the other standing waist-deep in the river.
“Do you want something to drink?” the guy in the floater asked his catch partner as he reached into the cooler for something.
“Naw, I’m good. And I’m lovin’ this!” the other young man replied.
Under a beach umbrella nearby were some young women in swimsuits, seated in folding chairs with their legs crossed. One of them jumped out of her chair and began walking toward the men.
“I’ll take one!” she hollered toward the guy with the cooler. He tossed the drink to the man closer to the shore, who then tossed it to the young woman.
The ice cream truck in Community Park had a few people waiting. They looked happy, relaxed and waited patiently to buy a frozen snack. No one looked as if they were in dire need of an immediate cool down.
Plenty of people enjoyed picnic meals. Others elsewhere around the city were out getting exercise. And there was plenty of yard work going on among those who decided to stay home.
“It was just a cold front that came through, so we’ve had a few days of lower-than-average temperatures,” said Alex Boothe, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. “It happens occasionally.”
It was 99 degrees in Bullhead City on Sunday afternoon, well below the average June high of 108. But that changes Monday when many people return to work and the relatively cooler double-digit temperatures of the past few days will climb nearly 10 degrees tomorrow. Of course, those customary highs will be sticking around.
Next weekend, expect high temperatures in Bullhead City to reach at least 110.
So stock up on frozen treats, water and ice to help you stay cool.
The Bullhead City Fire Department has advice on how to avoid becoming sick from the heat. Warning signs of heat-related illness can include; fatigue, nausea, headache, excessive thirst, excessive sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness, or weakness:
- Don’t leave children, disabled adults or pets in parked vehicles when it’s warm outside. It takes just a few minutes for the temperature inside a vehicle to reach a dangerous level.
- Increase water intake to stay hydrated — especially if spending time outdoors is required. Avoid caffeine, alcohol and sugary beverages.
- Avoid strenuous activity when the temperatures peak. Take frequent breaks.
- If you can stay inside an air-conditioned building, do it. If not, try to find shade.
- Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothes. Wear sunscreen and a ventilated hat.
- Some medications can increase one’s risks for heat sickness because they affect one’s ability to sweat and stay cool.
- Check on neighbors who are seniors or in poor health and offer assistance, if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.