KINGMAN — The City of Kingman has a new police chief.
Rusty Cooper has assumed command of the Kingman Police Department, where he has been promoted to the top spot after 28 years with the agency.
“I’m very excited to be stepping into this role. I’m honored to be able to serve Kingman,” Cooper said. He said he will usher in some contemporary change but also carry on the tradition of community commitment and service he inherits from retiring Chief Bob Devries.
Cooper said an excellent staff puts him in good position to help steer the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re working through this uncharted territory. This isn’t something you can prepare for necessarily,” Cooper said. “We’re ready. We’re poised and we’ll address it. We enjoy a very good relationship with the community and that’s going to help us here.”
Devries will work into Thursday before hanging up his badge, ending a law enforcement career that has stretched more than 40 years, 17 of them in Kingman.
“I’ve never been in a community where I’ve seen such an outpouring when people need help,” Devries said. “Kingman has one of the largest, kindest hearts that I’ve ever seen. Stepping down now, I’m proud to be a ‘Kingmanite.’ ”
Devries said he and his wife, Laurie, plan to remain in the community. He said he’ll stay busy with drug awareness involvement and that he’ll be doing some contract work for the Arizona Chiefs of Police Association.
Devries said he and his wife will have more time for hobbies such as antiquing, landscaping and outdoor activity.
“I love spending time with the kids and grandkids and we are looking forward to spending much more time with them.”
Cooper said he finds himself at ease in police leadership in a community he has called home for 42 years.
“I do consider myself homegrown. Organic is what I’ve called it,” Cooper said. “I’ve developed lots of relationships that have been nothing but a benefit to me and I’m hoping to benefit those relationships that I’ve created in the community. I think they’re going to serve me well, and serve the department well as we’re moving forward.”
