BULLHEAD CITY — Cornfest, a fun time for everyone in the family, opened its gates again for people to attend the annual festival in Bullhead City.
Michael Gill opened the Cornfest by singing the national anthem and the Boy Scouts of America Cub Scouts Pack 56 saluted the flag during the anthem.
Cornfest featured a petting zoo, pony rides, bouncy castle, games, food and more.
“This is our first time attending the Cornfest,” said Ashley Oliver. “I think that it’s cool for kids to come and have something to do around Halloween.”
“I like how the community comes together and how businesses are here at the Cornfest which makes them known around the community,” said Marion Werner.
One of the crowd favorites was a haunted house maze that featured different topics of horror and actors inside the haunted house ready to deliver a good scare.
“This is the second year that I’m doing the haunted house,” said Dennis Moyer. “I wanted to go for a good scare and hit on the phobias like creepy dolls, claustrophobia and clowns to name some. We have a couple of students from the Mohave Valley High School drama class participate in being actors in the haunted house. We have about three meetings to talk about what we wanted to do this year in the haunted house. I want to thank my sponsors who allowed me to put on a good haunted house this year.”
Some of the vendors who were at Cornfest included House of Popcorn, Flag Wavers, Mohave County Search and Rescue, Drifting Bistro, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe (Fry Bread) and more.
