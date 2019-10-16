BULLHEAD CITY — The third annual CornFest, a fundraising event put on by the Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River, will be held Oct. 25-26 at Gary Keith Civic Center Park in Bullhead City, promising to be bigger and better than ever.
The Kiwanis Club revived CornFest in 2017 — it had been a club-sponsored community event for a number of years before it was put on hiatus. In its 20-plus-year history, the celebration of all things corn has seen different venues in the Tri-stte and even different names — alternatively Corn Fest, Cornfest and CornFest — before settling on Gary Keith Civic Center Park. The park, which continues to undergo major improvements, is on the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 95 and Marina Boulevard.
Living Waters Hospice returns as the major sponsor.
The event will feature music, fun and games for all ages, food vendors and other vendors.
Hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 26.
This year, parking will be $1 — cash only — although admission to the event itself is free. Proceeds from the parking will go to the Mohave High School Air Force Junior ROTC program.
CornFest Chairman Ken Sondgeroth said he expects between 15,000 and 18,000 visitors this year; the attendance in 2017 was placed at 10,000 with last year’s crowd rivalling that.
Songderoth also noted that there will be only one entrance this year, on Hoppas Drive off Alona’s Way in the Bullhead City Administration Complex.
There will be two stages of entertainment. The main stage will feature local bands, children dance groups, theater groups and choirs. The Kid and Nic Show will be headlining on Friday, with Poison Made Sinners (from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.) and Blackcatbone, from 6 to 10 p.m., featured on Saturday.
The second stage will feature PartyFest with PartyBoyz DJ Richard and MC David.
Main attractions include a cornhole competition, a petting zoo, pony rides, a pumpkin patch, four bounce houses and a 7,500-square-foot Scream in the Dark haunted house, presented by Mid-Valley Auto.
A wide menu of carnival midway games will be available: putt-putt, tic-tac-toe toss, Plinko, ping pong toss, balloon pop, zombie bowling, spin the wheel and can knock-down. Many of the games are operated by local organizations; the organizations charge a small fee for the games and proceeds go to support their operation.
Speaking of menu, food fenders are expected to include Kona Ice, Drifting Bistro, Diddy’s River Shack, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe (with its famous frybread) and Sweeties Cupcakes on a Cone.
Other venders also will be on hand, offering an array of products and services.
The Kiwanis Club uses money raised through CornFest vendor fees to support a number of projects in the community. Kiwanis of the Colorado River is dedicating a portion of the funds to be used to enhance Gary Keith Civic Center Park itself. The club also funds high school scholarships, grants to teachers, turkeys at Thanksgiving, books to children, the annual Easter egg hunt and playgrounds throughout the area for local youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.