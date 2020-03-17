WASHINGTON (AP) — The new coronavirus kept some voters and poll workers at home and hampered efforts to open some polling sites on Tuesday as three states held Democratic presidential primary contests amid a global pandemic.
Leaders in Ohio called off their primary just hours before polls were set to open as the federal government urged Americans not to gather in groups of 10 or more and asked older people to stay home. The state's Democratic Party said it was weighing options for challenging that move, which the Republican governor had pushed.
The move was so unprecedented that the chairman of the Democratic Party, Tom Perez, urged states to expand vote-by-mail, absentee balloting and polling station hours in an effort to keep the coronavirus from further disrupting the party’s presidential nominating process. He also criticized Ohio for spreading confusion by canceling voting just hours before it was supposed to begin on Tuesday.
It was the clearest indication yet that efforts to stop the spread of the virus could threaten to bring the primary to a near standstill in coming weeks, as many states push back their elections.
“The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy, and we must do everything we can to protect and expand that right instead of bringing our democratic process to a halt,” Perez said in a statement.
