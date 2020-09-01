BULLHEAD CITY — City Manager Toby Cotter announced that Mad Dog Fitness successfully persuaded the Arizona Department of Health Services to allow it to reopen.
Cotter made the statement Tuesday evening during the city council’s discussion about reopening local gyms and fitness centers closed to help reduce community spread of COVID-19.
Attempts to reach someone at Mad Dog to confirm the information were unsuccessful late Tuesday. The new Mad Dog Fitness Facebook page did provide a teasing message posted late Tuesday morning: “Exciting news to come!!!!”
Other businesses ordered to shut down because of COVID-19 are bars. Organized public events of more than 50 people were prohibited unless approved by the city, town or county where such an event would be held and appropriate precautions to inhibit spread of the virus were implemented.
Cotter pointed out that if the county reduces its COVID-19 test positivity rate to less than 10%, other local businesses affected by Gov. Doug Ducey’s order would be able to reopen.
The requirement Mohave County still needs to meet is for its test positivity percentage to fall below 10% for two weeks in a row to fully meet state guidelines.
The other major requirements to fall from “substantial” to “moderate” risk of community spread are two weeks below 100 cases per 100,000 residents and two weeks with hospital visits for COVID-like illness below 10%.
Council member Annette Wegmann said the main reason behind initiating the council discussion about reopening indoor fitness facilities was that no one wanted to see them end up permanently closing.
And, she said, “we need to work out.”
Council member Kathy Bruck, who joined with Wegmann to have the conversation put on Tuesday’s council agenda, asked Cotter if city staff could seek permission from the state to increase the municipal pool’s occupancy limit to at least 20 people at a time.
Bruck said she also thought another idea might work — allowing each person to enter the pool only once a day.
The pool occupancy before the outbreak was about 150 people.
If the county meets the final requirement “on Thursday things may change,” Cotter added.
An indoor gym or fitness center meeting operational requirements to curb the risk of community spread — through such things as hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, enhanced cleaning, physical distancing and mask wearing — can operate at 25% capacity.
Gary Genovese asked the council to approve reopening of all such businesses within the city as long as they follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Mayor Tom Brady and other officials said the city should continue abiding by Ducey’s executive orders.
Brady and Cotter said that people who feel as if they are coming down with the virus should stay home instead of participating in the COVID-19 testing events in the city on Sept. 10 and 12.
Spending requests
Council members approved a bid from Hunter Contracting of Gilbert, Arizona, to install disk filters at the Section 10 Wastewater Treatment Plant. Cost for the work would be $750,543. Hunter was the low bidder for the project to increase filtration capacity to meet the greater flows at the plant.
This work was included in the current fiscal year budget. The disk filters were purchased during the previous fiscal year that ended June 30.
BHCPD body camera grant
The Bullhead City Police Department received council consent to pursue $27,000 in funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to use toward the purchase of body cameras as well as associated equipment and data storage.
In other business, the council:
- Opted to obtain intervenor status in the upcoming Bermuda Water rate case before the Arizona Corporation Commission. Brady and Cotter emphasized that the idea is to keep the utility company from raising the monthly water bills of some southside residents by 24%, not to acquire the company. Some residents expressed concern about the city taking a similar path with Bermuda as it is with EPCOR Water Arizona
- Approved the Citywide Projects list, which includes an array of projects that require additional efforts such as flood control, park improvements and the Bullhead Parkway extension.
- A fourth woman has asked the city council not to seat Waheed Zehri, who won a place on the council as a result of last month’s primary election, saying he sexually harassed her. Zehri has denied all such accusations. He is scheduled to be seated in November.
