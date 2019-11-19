BULLHEAD CITY — In perhaps the most historic meeting since incorporation 35 years ago, the Bullhead City Council on Tuesday took small steps that will affect the city’s future for years to come.
The council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Clark County for construction of a bridge at the southern extension of the Bullhead Parkway, then accepted a bid for a little more than $3.2 million from McCormick Construction Co. of Bullhead City to build that extension that will provide a connection from the new bridge that crosses the Colorado River from Nevada to Arizona.
The council also accepted as official results of the Proposition 415 mail-only election earlier this month, then authorized a contract for an official appraisal of EPCOR Water Arizona’s Bullhead City assets that will be needed as the city moves forward in the voter-approved authorization to take over the local water system.
The three-hour meeting — which followed a two-hour executive session — also included the retirement of 17 military recognition banners from Bullhead City’s Heroes Highway, a stretch of Highway 95 where banners representing local active-duty armed forces personnel fly.
At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Clark County Board of Commissioners approved its end of the intergovernmental agreement to build the bridge just north of the Mohave Crossroads shopping center near the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
“This has been a very long process,” said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Of course, there still is a long process ahead. Cotter said no date has been set for the start of construction; that will be up to Clark County and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
Bullhead City is responsible for $4.5 million of the estimated $56.3 million bridge project. About $21 million in federal funds are earmarked for the bridge while the remainder will come from the RTC through its fuel revenue indexing capital improvement program.
“Clark County will be doing the administration of the bridge,” Cotter said.
After quickly approving the intergovernmental agreement, the council took a considerable amount of time before approving the contract with McCormick for the Parkway extension. That isn’t considered part of the federal bridge project but is necessary for the bridge to have any purpose on the Arizona side. Roadwork also will be required on the Nevada side to connect the bridge with Needles Highway in southern Laughlin.
Councilman Steve D’Amico was hesitant to approve the McCormick bid.
“I just want to be sure this happens,” he said of the bridge, expressing a fear that after Bullhead City committed money to build the roadway, Clark County might halt the project, leaving a new road to nowhere on the Arizona side.
“I want a little insurance,” Clark said.
After several attempts to allay D’Amico’s fears, Cotter said he thought Clark County already had too much at stake to kill the project now.
“They have the money,” Cotter said. “They have the plans. I feel very confident that this will get done.”
The council already committed $4.5 million — the council voted to do that in June — after Clark County’s portion of the project was estimated at $30 million with $21 million available. Clark County asked Bullhead City to come up with half of the shortfall of $9 million; the council did so after expressing similar concerns that Clark County might approach the city for more money in the future.
The intergovernmental agreement indicates that it won’t. It spells out where funding for the project is coming from. It does not, however, place dates on any of the construction.
“That’s in Clark County’s hands,” Cotter said.
Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady, who said he shared D’Amico’s concerns, ultimately said that the council and city needed to “put our best foot forward” and voted for the road construction contract.
“I hope you guys are right,” D’Amico said after casting a vote for it, making it a unanimous 7-0 decision.
Vote becomes official
Proposition 415, which sought authorization from Bullhead City voters for the city to take over EPCOR’s local water system, officially passed by 79 votes.
City Clerk Sue Stein said the measure drew 4,799 yes votes and 4,720 no votes.
Stein said there were 233 votes rejected by the Mohave County Elections Department. She said more than half of those — 166 — were received by the county after the 7 p.m. Nov. 5 deadline.
She said another 15 ballots were rejected because they weren’t signed by the voter; another 45 were kicked because the signatures did not match the signature on file for the voter; and six other envelopes were received by mail in Kingman but contained no ballots.
She said in the cases of unsigned ballots and ballots where signatures did not match, county election officials attempted to reach the voters in time for corrections to be made.
It isn’t known if those ballots would have had any effect on the outcome.
The outcome did authorize the next step for the council; it voted 6-0 to contract Raftelis Financial Consultants for up to $154,000 to perform a certified appraisal of EPCOR’s water system in Bullhead City. Councilman Mark Clark recused himself from the vote to avoid any possible conflict of interest. He is doing consulting work for a water system that also has EPCOR involvement.
Cotter and City Attorney Garn Emery explained that a certified appraisal will be required when and if the issue moves into the courts.
Cotter said repeatedly that he hoped city and EPCOR officials could reach an agreement for sale of the local holdings but noted that EPCOR repeatedly had stressed its system wasn’t for sale.
“It doesn’t have to be like this,” Cotter said.
Cotter said city officials will attempt to meet with EPCOR officials in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
“We will be going to Edmonton. We will be talking to EPCOR,” Cotter said, adding that he hoped those talks would produce a “more peaceful resolution.“
If they don’t, then the city likely will pursue eminent domain proceedings.
Emery said a current valid appraisal was a prerequisite for eminent domain. Raftelis provided the city with several estimates of the water system’s worth prior to the Proposition 415 vote. Those estimates would not be acceptable by the courts in an eminent domain case.
“(Proposition) 415 has passed. Our residents have spoken,” Brady said.
“One way or another, we will get this done,” D’Amico said.
