BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council approved reallocating a small portion of the city’s water rights to build and maintain mitigation ponds in the Colorado River Nature Center.
The annual 66 acre feet sought from the city would be allocated to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
City officials pointed out that the water rights aren’t actually being given to AGFD because the city is caretaker of the Nature Center. The city has an agreement with the Bureau of Land Management to manage and maintain the location.
“We’re taking it out of one of our pockets and putting it into the other,” council member Mark Clark said about the transfer of the rights.
Mayor Tom Brady pointed out that the water rights for the project are just a small amount of the total water rights the city possesses.
The ponds, which would protect wildlife and fish habitat, were first proposed in 1993 but the city hasn’t yet initiated the project.
Water rights for that amount were issued to the AGFD in the past. However, the Arizona Department of Water Resources rescinded them earlier this year. There are no alternative water rights available for the project because the Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan eliminated availability for the water rights needed for the project.
The area where the ponds previously were going to be placed is slated for the second Bullhead City-Laughlin bridge.
The ponds project would be on Nature Center property instead. City Manager Toby Cotter said some work is needed to protect the Nature Center from the impact of the bridge. A berm is proposed.
Council member Steve D’Amico asked why the reallocation of water rights was necessary for a ponds project that appears not likely to occur.
After a resident spoke against the project, Clark said there were drawbacks to constructing ponds because they can go stagnant and attract mosquitoes.
But if any work is to be done, lengthy discussions will precede it.
Wording of the motion was changed to reflect that the rights won’t actually go to the AGFD but “for” the project and that the water rights will remain under the city’s control.
Bullhead City’s anniversary coming up
Before the council meeting, long-time residents involved with Bullhead City’s development — including some past council members — were invited to a breakfast marking the city’s upcoming 35th anniversary of its incorporation. They heard anecdotes and viewed photos of various city events over the years.
The city’s anniversary is on Wednesday, Aug. 28. There will be cake and ice cream served at City Hall that day.
The Colorado River Historical Society Museum also will be commemorating the event. There’s a display focusing on the anniversary of Bullhead City’s incorporation to see.
During the council meeting, Larry Kendrick, general manager of News West Publishing, presented the mayor with a plaque commemorating the city’s incorporation.
News West is the parent company of the Mohave Valley Daily News. The newspaper will feature a special section that day highlighting the anniversary.
In other business:
- Council members appointed two real estate professionals to the Real Estate Owned Committee: Todd Levitt and Nick Faulks. The committee sells off excess city property acquired by liens, for example, that also have no viable public or city uses. The committee meets once or twice a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.