BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council on Tuesday approved a zoning change for construction of 153 homes near the intersection of Landon Drive and Ocotillo Road.
Council members approved designating the approximately 39 acres as a Residential, Single-Family Limited, Planned Development Area by a vote of five in favor and one abstention. Council member Steve D’Amico participated in the meeting by telephone but by that point his connection had been lost.
Council member Mark Clark recused himself from voting because his water, wastewater and land management firm, QPC, Inc., is managing the project.
Clark sat in the audience and offered to answer any questions council members had.
Named Belle Air Heights, the master-planned community will be within the Desert Shores Homeowners Association.
It’s going to be constructed in four phases. The first phase will be composed of 15 units; the second 22 units; the third 46 units; and the fourth 64 units, Clark said.
The single-family dwellings will be between 1,700 and 2,400 square feet. Average lot sizes will be about 7,900 square feet.
Many of the dwellings will provide the occupants with three-car garages, with one area able to accommodate garaging a recreational vehicle.
It won’t include a mobile home or recreational vehicle park. An earlier proposal included that use but no longer does, Clark said.
Pitch for support of RURAL Act
J. Tyler Carlson, CEO of Mohave Electric Cooperative, talked to council members about the RURAL Act, a proposal to allow cooperatives such as MEC to maintain their tax-exempt status.
Changes made in the 2017 federal tax law will result in cooperatives having to pay taxes on some forms of income that previously had been exempt.
Carlson explained that many cooperatives — and the communities they serve — rely on grants to pay for system upgrades, as well as grants for economic development, disaster relief aid, rural broadband development and renewable energy and efficiency projects. Under the new tax law, such grants will be treated as income and taxed accordingly.
The RURAL Act is supported by both U.S. senators representing Arizona, Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, Carlson said.
Carlson asked residents to express their support for the RURAL Act by contacting federal legislators and learning more about the act at action.coop/ruralact.
Signals timing
A local motorcyclist asked council members to work with the Arizona Department of Transportation to better coordinate traffic lights on Highway 95.
He called them a “hodgepodge of red lights as you drive down ‘Mad Max Highway,’ ” and noted that Arizona has the highest rate of traffic fatalities caused by running red lights.
Bravo unveiling
City Manager Toby Cotter was at the International Council of Shopping Centers convention so his report was read by Jeff Tipton, the city’s human services director. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday to recognize Rotary Park’s new monument entrance at the intersection of Lakeside and Riverview Drives. The Bullhead City Farmers Market returns to Community Park on Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. Bravo the Bull’s statue will be the subject of a ribbon-cutting on Friday at 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 95 and Laughlin Ranch Road.
Also approved by the council:
- A Bullhead City Police Department request to recommit to an intergovernmental agreement for two officers to participate in the Gang Intelligence Immigration and Enforcement Team as well as enter into an agreement with ADOT to report and have access to traffic data to prepare local crash reports and issue citations.
- Abandonment and rededicating of about 700 feet of alley way as public utility easements between Fourth and Fifth streets.
- Recommending that the Arizona Department of Revenue issue a Class B bingo license to Herbert J. Haenal Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10005, 1611 Marble Canyon Road.
