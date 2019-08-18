BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council will be having an early and abbreviated meeting Monday at 9 a.m.
Council members are being asked to allow completion of a backwater pond for wildlife and fish habitat located in the Colorado River Nature Center, Section 10.
The 9-acre pond is to mitigate loss of wetlands in Nevada. This requires the council to approve transfer of a 66 acre-feet per year portion of the city’s water rights to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Water rights for that amount issued to the AGFD were rescinded by the Arizona Department of Water Resources earlier this year after a review process, however. There are no alternative water rights available for this project because the Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan eliminated availability for the water rights needed to move forward.
Federal water isn’t viable for this type of project because it’s on non-federal land.
The mitigation pond was first proposed in 1993. The area where the pond was going to go is now slated for the second Bullhead City-Laughlin bridge that would run over the Colorado River from Bullhead Parkway to a 3-mile extension from Needles Highway in Laughlin.
The pond instead will be on the Nature Center Property, which is controlled by the AGFD.
Council members also will appoint two real estate professionals to the Real Estate Owned Committee. Proposed for the seats are Todd Levitt and Nick Faulks. The committee sells off excess city property acquired by forfeitures, for example, that also have no viable public or city uses.
There will be no council meeting on Tuesday evening because some council members will be in Tucson for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Conference.
Also note that Wednesday, Aug. 28, is the 35th anniversary of Bullhead City’s incorporation. Some events are being planned to mark the occasion.
