BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council will have a variety of issues to handle when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
A regional airline has expressed interest in offering daily commuter flights between Los Angeles International Airport and Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport in a partnership with American Airlines.
Potential details provided about the arrangement include 15 round trips a week timed to connect with American network flights at LAX. The service would use a Cessna C208 Grand Caravan, seating nine people.
Booking would be through American.
The party contacted the Mohave County Airport Authority with the idea, according to City Manager Toby Cotter’s report to the council.
Details about the service will be decided as a result of discussions between American and the Airport Authority.
The carrier has asked for $150,000 to serve as a revenue guarantee. The city is being asked to provide a $65,000 portion and the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce would put up the remaining $10,000 from the Arizona side of the Colorado River. The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin resorts would provide the remaining $75,000.
“The city, chambers and Laughlin properties will also pledge in-kind support, such as website banners, marketing at events, billboard advertisements and many other opportunities to help market the service to residents and visitors,” Cotter also wrote.
The revenue guarantee money would be used only if ticket revenue doesn’t meet the agreed-upon target.
Flights between Laughlin-Bullhead City and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport existed for about a year but were ended because not enough people were using the service.
Replace underground fuel storage
Council members also will be asked to approve a construction contract with Earth Resources Group of Las Vegas to replace gasoline and diesel fuel storage tanks as well as pipes and related equipment for $422,000.
The Las Vegas company was the low bidder. Grants of up to $300,000 could help pay for the project, which is within the 2019-2020 city budget.
Other business
- Adopt resolution for cost recovery agreement with the federal government for lands exchange up to $274,792. The city would obtain control of city park lands known as Section 12 for 80 acres of Black Mountain land based on federal legislation authorizing the land swap already signed by President Donald Trump.
- OK final plat for Laredo Canyon Trails at Fox Creek. This includes improvement plans, financial assistance and allocation of Colorado River water to the single-family residential and some commercial development at major intersections with Bullhead Parkway.
- Endorse a request for an interim permit and Series 10 liquor license for Jose Alvarado Maldonado, Best Buy Market Carnicerias, 970 Hancock Road.
- Appoint a council member to sit on the Real Estate Owned Committee. The person would take the seat held previously by council member Mickey McClure, who died in early 2016.
- Choose someone to take the place of Mark Inmon on the Parks and Recreation Commission until June 30, 2020. Inmon resigned from his commission seat.
- Move the next city council meeting to Monday, Aug. 19, instead of Aug. 20.
Meeting before the meeting
There also will be a work session and an executive session earlier in the day, at 3:30 p.m.
Council members will hear about the city’s Street Maintenance Program. They likely will discuss it but not take action at that point.
There is a list of streets and some maps in the online packet of information for the work session.
Afterward, they will enter into an executive session about EPCOR local infrastructure valuation and complaints about the city’s dissemination of information about Proposition 415, which will ask voters whether the city should proceed with acquiring that local infrastructure. Ceilings on bonding are included, such as up to $130 million at interest not to exceed 8%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.