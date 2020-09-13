BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council this week will consider inserting mention of charging for parking into the city’s fee schedule to help recoup costs in some instances.
The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
The fee schedule for parking and recreation programming already cites events when the city manager or his designee are allowed to “accept donations, sponsorship, or charge fees” to offset the outlay of resources necessary for leagues, tournaments, recreation programs and special events, according to the report to council from City Manager Toby Cotter.
The suggested additions are of “parking and...” and a couple of sentences after the noting of types of activities.
“Fees may vary as these activities depend upon public interest, demand on facilities and staff, season and dates. A parking fee may be adjusted by the City Manager if other fees associated with entering or participating in an activity are separately assessed.”
The Colorado River Nature Center is excluded as a location where the city would charge parking fees.
Cotter also wrote in the report that the move comes because of a need to “further address use of parks and public spaces in connection with the increased impact on staff to address distancing and cleaning public facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The report provided to council members also breaks down costs for park operations tasks such as trash collection, cleaning restrooms and directing traffic.
Cotter also pointed out in a memorandum that the $20 fee collected at Community Park on May 16, a Saturday, didn’t fully make-up for the added expenses related to necessary COVID-19 precautions as well as ongoing maintenance and cleaning.
If the resolution is approved by council members, such actions could begin Oct. 15.
Mask requirement
Council members will be asked whether to extend the city’s face covering requirement until Oct. 21.
Mayor Tom Brady first issued an emergency proclamation calling for people to wear masks in enclosed public spaces on June 29. Extensions to the proclamation were approved July 29 and August 4.
If Brady’s emergency proclamation isn’t extended, the requirement would end Wednesday.
Asphalt emulsion purchase
The low bidder for asphalt emulsion city staff intends to use for street maintenance projects during this fiscal year ending June 30, Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions Inc., of Las Vegas, is asking for $743,386.
The purchase was planned and is included in the city’s public works budget.
Senior Nutrition Center rehab
Precise Builders Inc., of Fort Mohave was the low bidder for the Senior Nutrition Center rehabilitation project.
A Community Development Block Grant will cover $426,240 while another $60,276 will come from the city’s General Fund.
Raftelis contract adjustment
The contract with Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc., for valuation of EPCOR Water Arizona’s local assets as the city prepares to take over the water company’s operations in Bullhead City is being revised.
Voters narrowly approved Proposition 415 in November of 2019, allowing the city to acquire EPCOR’s infrastructure within the city limits.
The new contract with Raftelis calls for $120,453 total for an updated appraisal of EPCOR’s assets. $67,526 of the total is new funding. The rest already has been used.
City manager’s report
Cotter plans to provide the council with updates about COVID-19, caddisfly suppression, river clean-up, end of recycling, Census 2020 and the end of the water safety-river lifeguard program.
