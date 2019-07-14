BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council is expected to decide whether to ask voters to approve up to $130 million in bonding to acquire water infrastructure owned by EPCOR Water Arizona, Inc. It will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
EPCOR officials say the infrastructure is worth about $130 million. The valuation of the systems known as the Mohave and North Mohave areas — now being referred to by city officials as the Combined Mohave System — was announced last week at $55 million, according to research done for the city by Raftelis Financial Consultants.
The request to the voters will be to bond for up to that amount for the acquisition, secure funds and move forward. That resolution will include using phrasing on the ballot about also acquiring, if needed, “other water utilities in and around Bullhead City in the future.”
“If the system is only worth $55 million why would up to $130 million in bonding authority be sought?” City Manager Toby Cotter asked rhetorically in his report to the council.
Because EPCOR has asserted that the significantly higher amount is the actual value, even though Raftelis and city management believe EPCOR’s amount is “highly overstated,” Cotter wrote.
If EPCOR “actually operated the Bullhead systems under the assumption that it is worth $130 million, it should necessarily be operating, charging commensurate rates and taking revenue return based upon that number, which it is obviously not doing,” Cotter also noted.
Shawn Bradford, vice president of EPCOR’s corporate services in Arizona, has said the company isn’t interested in selling its local infrastructure to the city. That would mean the final cost to the city to gain control of EPCOR’s infrastructure would be determined in court as a result of a condemnation proceeding.
“The city is using EPCOR’s stated price of $130 million in the resolution, but will fight fiercely to obtain the system for a price much closer to the City’s professional valuation of $55 million as determined by professional consultants, engineers, and appraiser,” Cotter also wrote.
Voters would be asked to make their feelings known by all-mail election on Nov. 5.
Raftelis had people make site visits to local EPCOR properties as well as use three different approaches to arrive at the $55 million valuation, which is about $3 million higher than the average sales price of such utilities in recent years that came out to be nearly $52.3 million. That amount falls between rate based and income valuation determinations of $42.16 million and $70.7 million, respectively.
In documents created by EPCOR for the Arizona Corporation Commission, the utility company determined it would spend an average of $5.86 million annually on capital spending through 2027 on the Combined Mohave System.
Raftelis will further assist the city by helping to determine such things as what’s needed for the system’s operation, for example.
A planned election last year was scraped lafter the city instead agreed to submit an alternative consolidation plan to the Arizona Corporation Commission to be included in EPCOR’s unsuccessful rate and consolidation hearing. That hearing was followed up with a successful interim rate case that resulted in increased rates for EPCOR customers in the city that began in April.
There will be another long-term EPCOR rate request before the Arizona Corporation Commission next year.
Also on the agenda:
- Allowing for application to receive a $385,000 state grant from the Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation program.
- Awarding Redmond Construction Comp., of Fort Mohave the construction contract for a right-turn lane from northbound Highway 95 to Mohave Drive for up to $191,525. Most of the money comes from Highway User Funds already in the current fiscal year budget.
- Adopting the current fiscal year Street Lighting Improvement District Assessments of $1.4523 per parcel to reimburse costs of various county services within the special districts.
- OK purchase of two Fairbanks Submersible 100hp pumps for lift stations 1 and 2 at the Section 18 Wastewater Treatment Plant. The vendor is Hennesy Mechanical Sales of Phoenix.
- Approve contract for $37,592 with Huber Technology of Huntsville, North Carolina to rebuild the headworks at the Section 18 Wastewater Treatment Plant.
