BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council held back-to-back meetings on Tuesday night, starting with a special meeting to discuss the final budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year followed by its regular biweekly meeting.
The budget meeting included input from the community. Just two of the about 25 attendees stood up to speak on the budget, which was proposed at $93,775,005.
Resident Gene Quitmeyer said he was concerned about the amount of the budget, questioning categories labeled “other.” However, a review of the budget showed no expenditures labeled “other.”
After a short discussion, Councilmember Kathy Bruck made a motion to accept the budget as presented. The vote was unanimous, with Councilmember Mark Clark appearing by phone.
In the regular meeting, there was an extended agenda due to recent issues thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the budget, the two biggest items on the list were the naming of a new vice mayor after the expiration of Annette Wegmann’s term, as well as the city’s obligation to the Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope.
Councilman Steve D’Amico was named vice mayor to serve for one year beginning July 1. The vice mayor is named by the city council from council members on a rotating system. D’Amico had served as vice mayor once before, and said he was pleased to serve again.
“I’m happy to serve Bullhead City,” said D’Amico. “I’ll serve the best I can when (Mayor) Tom (Brady) isn’t available. But people know that I’m always available to talk. I’ll continue to be there for them. More so as vice mayor because I’ll have to step up when the mayor isn’t available.”
The City Council was asked to vote on the memorandum of agreement between Bullhead City and Catholic Charities Community Services in support of the Christine Stamper Center. The agreement calls for the city to pay $40,000 to support the center during their one-year contract.
Bullhead City Human Services Director Jeff Tipton, who stepped in for City Manager Toby Cotter, who is ill, said that the city had been working with many groups over the past several years to address homelessness and had the money budgeted for the center.
He added that the city did have some requirements for the contribution including: Food that is prepared at the center is to be distributed at the center only, not distributed in the community; shopping carts, if brought to the center by a homeless individual, will be the responsibility of the center for returning it to the store from which it came; and the only tents that may be distributed to homeless people would be to those homeless people who have enrolled in the program to look for permanent housing.
Cathy Peterson, executive director of the Northern Arizona Region of Catholic Charities, was available via Zoom and agreed to the terms.
“We can abide by your contract,” said Peterson, “and we deeply appreciate your support. Not only financial, but your prayers and emotional support. We know it’s a big task, but we are up to it.”
Peterson specifically called out Tipton, Cotter and Police Chief Brian Williamson for their help in getting the Center completed.
The center is to open July 1 in phases.
In other council action:
• The council voted 7-0 to approve the State of Arizona Office of the Governor AZCares Fund Program grant agreement. This is part of the coronavirus relief money approved by the federal government. Arizona received $1 billion and, based on population, Bullhead City will receive $4.6 million. The money will be used by the city to supplement the police payroll.
• The council also approved 7-0 an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Arizona Department of Transportation for repairs on Highway 95. The agreement will allow the city to repair the road in a timely manner, rather than waiting for ADOT to be able to get it looked at, scheduled and repaired. The city will be able to submit the bill to ADOT for reimbursement.
• The council unanimously approved the ninth amendment to an agreement with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. The city allocates $50,000 annually for the Boys & Girls Club to support its mission and help children who may not be able to pay.
• The council also unanimously approved Resolution 2020R-29, authorizing the submittal of a matching grant application for the purchase of bulletproof vests for the Bullhead City Police Department.
The grant covers 50% of the cost to the city. Williamson said he plans to purchase 20 vests at a total cost of about $16,000, so the grant would be about $8,000.
• The council also appointed: for the Bullhead City Planning and Zoning Commission (two-year terms) Norma Brummett, Chris Maurer, Thomas Pesek and Gary Genovese; for the Parks and Recreation Commission (two-year terms) Craig Cox, Terry Shurte and Alicia Bell; for the Board of Adjustment (two-year terms) Raymond Perez and Pesek; and for the Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board (four-year term) Paul Bull.
There were just enough applicants to fill each of the spots. Brady urged citizens who want to get involved in shaping the city to do that by getting on one of these commissions.
“You’ve just seen we have all these boards and commissions,” said Brady. “We have people volunteering and are enjoying the process and they want to be reappointed. I’m really disappointed when we put the call out, that we don’t get more applications. A lot of people in this city want to be involved and this is the perfect opportunity.”
