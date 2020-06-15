BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council could adopt the city’s $93 million final budget tonight prior to the regular council meeting.
The council will conduct a public budget hearing, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the council chamber.
“Now is the time for any taxpayer to appear and be heard in favor of or against any of the proposed expenditures before the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Final Budget for the City of Bullhead City, Arizona, is adopted,” reads the agenda item.
Following the hearing will be “discussion and possible action to adopt Resolution No. 2020R-25,” adopting the final budget.
At the regular council meeting, scheduled to start at 6 p.m., council members will consider a memorandum of agreement between the city and Catholic Charities Community Services to support the Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope, a shelter and service center for the homeless community near the intersection of North Oatman Road and Miracle Mile. The agreement calls for a $40,000 contribution from the city to the center for Fiscal Year 2020-21.
Another MOA, this one with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, will be discussed. It would commit the city to a $50,000 donation to the club while extending by another year an agreement the parties first reached in September 2011. The city’s contribution would be used to conduct after-school programs as specified by the memorandum of agreement.
Also tonight, the council is expected to adopt Resolution No. 2020R-29, authorizing Police Chief Brian Williamson to accept a grant providing matching funds toward the purchase of 20 bulletproof vests as part of the U.S. Department of Justice Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program. The grant would reimburse the city half of the total cost of $16,000 for the 20 vests, according to council communication prepared by Williamson.
Social distancing will be recommended inside the council chamber, where occupancy still will be limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People are encouraged to watch the meeting online on the city’s Facebook page and TV4.
