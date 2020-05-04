BULLHEAD CITY — The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. today, in the council chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
Council members didn’t hold their regular meetings in April because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Both regular council meetings this month will be virtual. This is to ensure city officials and residents are less likely to spread the virus.
Some council members will be present, as will a small number of city employees. Other council members will participate electronically.
The 10 spectator seats will be available first come, first served. Televisions will be set up outside near the council chamber so people who want to speak about items on the agenda or participate in call to the public can monitor the meeting and know when to speak.
People can watch on the city’s website, Bullheadcity.com, or TV-4.
Land auction
Council members will consider auctioning off land the city owns in the 1300 block of Silver Creek Road. Minimum bid would be $170,000.
This is where the Holiday Inn Express is under construction. The developer, Lamont Companies, has expressed interest in purchasing the property.
The developer has a lease with the city for the slightly more than three acres of land.
Members of the city’s Real Estate Owned Committee approved the idea.
City Manager Toby Cotter described the request as “a welcome overture” in his written report to council members.
“When the original concept was being developed it was then suggested by the city that the developer simply buy the land to simplify all issues that might result from a landlord-tenant relationship,” Cotter also wrote. “That time has apparently arrived.”
Council members might approve an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Mohave County Flood Control District for use of funds within the city during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The $922,903 will be used to improve conditions in a variety of areas including drainage stabilization along Bullhead Parkway and reducing sedimentation, scour and flooding in Rotary Park.
Other locations slated for work are Silver Creek and Secret Pass, Buena Vista, Miracle Mile and “miscellaneous localized projects.”
Portions of the money would be used for storm flooding cleanup and to complete an evaluation of flood risks — and identify potential — within the city.
The money for these projects comes from collection of county property taxes.
Off-premise signs
Lamar Advertising has asked the city to consider amending Chapter 17.42 of the municipal code regarding visibility of off-premises signs.
The code currently requires these business displays be at least 500 feet away from residential zoning districts unless it’s not visible from within such districts.
New language would say that the sign face or display not be visible from these districts. The staff report explained that sightline technology can keep the display from being seen by people in those nearby areas through redirection of the light.
The Planning and Zoning Commission already approved this code amendment.
Waste Water treatment plant
The Section 18 Waste Water Treatment Plant automated control system needs replacing.
Staff is asking council members to approve contracting with Gulf Coast Innovations of Lafayette, Louisiana, to conduct the system upgrade.
This allocation of $123,755 has been postponed multiple times and the need has exceeded the time frame threshold, the report noted.
City Square
Council members will be asked to provide final approval to the amended final plat for City Square Unit 2, Tract 5097, located south of the intersection of Hancock Road and Highway 95 and east of the City Square shopping center.
The primary use is as a climate controlled storage facility.
In God We Trust
A request for the city to place “In God We Trust” signs in the council chamber and other city buildings will be considered by the council.
The request came from local representatives of the group In God We Trust America.
The city won’t have to pay for the signs that will contain the nation’s motto.
City Manager’s report
Among items Cotter will discuss: Census 2020, EPCOR condemnation, the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, Sunshine Marina, the city’s fuel facility, Food for families, DOT Foods and COVID-19.
