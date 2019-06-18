BULLHEAD CITY — City officials anticipate that new construction within the city will offset the cost of finishing payments for the purchase of rights for 3,255 acre-feet of Colorado River water.
The Bullhead City Council approved the bonding to complete payoff on two water rights agreements totaling $2.8 million. One agreement is for 2,505 acre-feet with Kingman that requires more than $1.92 million be paid by Dec. 31. It’s the last part of a 6,000 acre-feet rights purchase agreement originally made by the city in 1995.
City Manager Toby Cotter explained that the idea is to get a good rate. The goal is for a 2% to 3% annual interest rate.
“We’re in a very favorable interest rate environment,” said B. Mark Reader, general manager of Stifel, an investment banking company headquartered in St. Louis, which will handle the matter for the city. Reader, who made his presentation by conference call, explained that world conditions are “driving rates to historical levels.”
Another agreement for 750 acre-feet of Colorado River water rights is with the Mohave County Water Authority. Cost is about $809,000.
The more costly payment has a due date of Dec. 31. Payment deadline for the second set of water rights is a few years out but favorable economic conditions make paying it off now a wise decision, Cotter said.
The city council will hold a workshop on July 9 to weigh whether the city should attempt to acquire or condemn the local water system and infrastructure controlled by ECPOR Water Arizona.
Information about the value of the system will be presented.
And the city will take over water allocation management responsibilities of the Mohave Water Conservation District, an organization that predates the city’s incorporation. The district has managed 4,800 acre-feet of water. The city is responsible for managing more than 29,000 acre-feet.
Cotter said the city and district have been duplicating efforts for years.
Budget finalized
Council members gave final approval to the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. The total is about $81 million.
Cotter made note of the variety of needs covered. There is $14.6 million allocated to the Bullhead City Police Department — the city’s largest departmental budget. He also said the budget allows for smaller things, such as a new slide to be purchased for the municipal pool for $70,000 along with resurfacing the pool for $60,000.
“There have been reports of people cutting their toes,” Cotter said.
Another $10,000 will be allocated for skatepark improvements.
Employees will receive 2.8% cost of living raises. Those eligible for step raises will receive those as well.
Also included are four new city positions: an office assistant for development services, an assistant public works director, an emergency services dispatcher and a clerk for the Veterans Treatment Court. The clerk is funded by a grant to the court.
That would bring the number of city employees — full and part-time — to 286.5. There were more than 300 city employees in the mid-2000s.
Vice-mayor, citizen appointments
After completing citizen nominations, Council Member Annette Wegmann was named as vice-mayor. The term starts July 1.
Mayor Tom Brady noted that this will be Wegmann’s first time in the position.
There was discussion about how to go about selecting citizens to serve on city boards, commissions and committees. Brady said it would be better for council members to fill-out ballots and hand them to the City Clerk rather than continue the current method of nominating people by motions for council approval that use their names.
But it was decided that such a change should occur before the next round of appointments, according to advice by Cotter and City Attorney Garn Emery.
Resident Royanne Ortiz told council members that when she was up for an appointment and ended up as the only nominee not chosen that it was a humiliating experience.
Citizen appointments:
- Planning and Zoning Commission: Mel Stein.
- Parks and Recreation: Jack Hakim and Gary Shapiro.
- Water Resources Advisory Committee: Lois Wakimoto.
- Board of Adjustment: Kenneth Thompson, Richard Rojas and Wigberto Coronel.
- Building Board of Appeals: Wigberto Coronel.
- Municipal Property Corporation: Frank Waters.
- Bullhead City Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board: Sgt. Kenny Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.