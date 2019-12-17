BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council unanimously approved posting signs in certain areas that ask the public not to provide support to panhandlers but to “give instead to agencies that help those in need.”
“Most people don’t give money to panhandlers. It’s OK to say no,” read the sign that was on display in the Council
Chamber during Tuesday’s meeting.
The words are pretty much the same as those used on signs posted in some locations around Scottsdale, Arizona, where panhandlers congregate.
Scottsdale began using them earlier this year. Officials there told Council Member Tami Ring that the results have been “very successful.”
“It’s doing something,” Ring said. “Doing nothing isn’t working.”
Ring worked with City Manager Toby Cotter on the idea.
While Council Member Steve D’Amico wanted to start slow and see whether such signs will be heeded, Council Member Annette Wegmann said she thought moving forward could wait until city officials gave the issue some more thought.
Both ultimately voted in favor of posting the signs.
The city will print 25 signs. Some will be posted in city rights-of-way. Any that would be placed in state highway rights-of-way would have to be approved by the state.
Businesses could request a sign for use on private property.
Cost of a sign without a post is about $50. Placement isn’t included in that amount.
“I hate to see that sign go up, but we really, really need it,” said resident Buz Terry. “It’s a start — this city is looking very, very bad.”
“People don’t pay attention to signs,” said resident Rob Hanson.
Hanson said the signs are a waste of taxpayer money and asked the council members to “come up with some real solutions.”
Other residents asked that something be done about homeless people camping in parks and other places in the city.
State and federal courts have ruled that passive panhandling is a protected form of free speech. The city cannot prohibit panhandling on city sidewalks unless there are safety concerns or trespassing on private property, Cotter wrote in the staff report to council members.
The U.S. Supreme Court decided this week not to rule on whether it was permissible for a lower court to block a law in Boise, Idaho, that allowed police there to ticket homeless people sleeping and camping in parks and on sidewalks. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled that in communities where there’s no shelter space — or when shelters are full — that the law was a form of cruel and unusual punishment, according to previous reports.
Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady brought up the high court decision and asked that people do what the signs will say: donate to local organizations that help the homeless.
Giving money to a panhandler — homeless or not — comes with “no guarantee they’ll spend it to improve their quality of life,” Brady said. “For someone who wants help, we have abundant resources.”
The BHHS Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope is expected to open near the intersection of Miracle Mile and North Oatman Road next spring. It will require financial assistance to operate the facility.
Cotter said the council will be hearing more about issues related to panhandling and the community’s homeless population in the new year.
In other business, council members:
- Approved purchase of an odor control system to assist in eliminating sewer odors near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Riviera Boulevard. The EG-8.2T Dual Stage Biotrickling Odor Control System for that location from EcoVerde of Tempe would cost $88,400 — excluding freight and taxes. Council members also agreed to enter into a lease for a 30-foot by 30-foot section of U.S. Bureau of Land Management land currently being leased by the Bullhead City Elementary School District to install the odor control system.
- Accepted Biennial Water Resource Fee Audits for 2014-16 and 2016-18 fiscal years.
- Heard that city officials are talking to representatives of EPCOR about acquiring the company’s local assets. Cotter assured people at the meeting that the city has the option of condemnation if the city and water company can’t reach an agreement on price.
