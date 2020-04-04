BULLHEAD CITY — Candidates for Bullhead City Council seeking inclusion on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot are required to turn in their paperwork to the City Clerk’s office, 2355 Trane Road, no later than 5 p.m. Monday.
Candidates have had since March 6 to file their nonpartisan nomination paper declaration of qualification; nonpartisan nomination petitions; and financial disclosure statement.
Four positions on the city council will be on the August primary ballot. The seats currently are held by Kathy Bruck, Mark Clark, Tami Ring and Sheila Shutts. All four seats are for four-year terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.