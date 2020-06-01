BULLHEAD CITY — City council members have an abbreviated agenda to go through when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
There will be a few more chairs in the room for the public than during the past couple of months because of the COVID-19 outbreak. CDC guidelines about social distancing continue to apply. People are encouraged to watch the meeting online on the city’s Facebook page and TV4.
Council members will consider rewriting the city’s lease with Jeff Lamont, the representative of developers of the Holiday Inn Express under construction in the 1300 block of Silver Creek Road.
Lamont wanted to remove the event center from the project because of the added cost and recent addition to the community of the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, which has a variety of facilities within.
The location could be the site of a second hotel, according to the original lease.
Council members decided against auctioning off the city’s land underneath the Holiday Inn project during their May 19 meeting and opted to rewrite the lease agreement.
Lamont can approach the city in the future about purchasing the land, the proposed agreement states.
In other business:
- Council members are being asked to adopt the nearly $93.8 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The public hearing for the spending plan will be during the council’s June 16 meeting. The plan is on the city’s website: bullheadcity.com.
- City Manager Toby Cotter is scheduled to discuss issues related to the 2020 Census and COVID-19.
