BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council will have a busy Tuesday.
The regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
Among items on the agenda is a resolution declaring Bullhead City a Second Amendment sanctuary city. It was proposed by Council members Steve D’Amico and Sheila Shutts.
The regulation cites Arizona and federal laws as well as U.S. Supreme Court decisions in the proposed resolution. Two of the these cases were decided by the court during this century: District of Columbia vs. Heller in 2008 and McDonald vs. Chicago in 2010.
The Heller case decision held that the Second Amendment gives citizens not connected to the military the right to keep and bear arms and struck down the District of Columbia’s handgun ban, which was considered one of the nation’s most restrictive bans, according to Associated Press.
The McDonald decision determined that the standards set by the U.S. Constitution’s passages about the right to keep and bear arms established the standards state and local governments lawmakers must keep in mind: People could own a gun for self-defense anywhere in the country, National Public Radio reported at the time.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors adopted a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution on Nov. 4. During the city council meeting the next evening, Jamie Starr, a resident, asked city council members to adopt a similar resolution.
Needles City Council members declared that city to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary on July 9.
Southwest Gas rate case
Bullhead City wants to intervene in the Arizona Corporation Commission’s upcoming Southwest Gas rate case. The utility provider has applied for a rate increase.
Council members are being asked to approve the city intervening in this case.
This would allow access to information related to the case with the ACC and could include city council and staff attendance at some of the these proceedings.
The utility seeks an increase averaging 13% to residential customers.
Work session
The council will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday for a work session, also in the Council Chamber.
There are two topics being discussed.
One is a discussion about the city’s potential interests in issues before the Arizona Legislature this year.
Local concerns coming up during this legislative session that are included in the council resolution include: Short-term rentals; state sovereign land with the city; State Lake Improvement Funds; Highway User Revenue Fund; and election reform.
There’s also a watch list of bills with which council members were provided.
The resolution that council members will be asked to vote on during their regular meeting following the work session also provides the mayor, city manager and assistant to the city manager the ability to advocate on behalf of the city.
The other topic to be discussed during this work session is the Transient Occupancy Tax.
Last June, the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it would like to see an increase in this tax charged to people who use lodging within the city for time spans of less than 30 days for tourists’ motel, hotel and RV stays.
Raising the city’s TOT percentage from 2% to 4% of the total bill for tourists’ motel, hotel and RV stays would provide more money for tourism enhancement activities, according to previous reports.
Council members will go into executive session after their work session to conduct their annual evaluation of City Manager Toby Cotter.
No legal actions will be taken during the work or executive sessions.
Also on the agenda:
- A public hearing and possible action amending the animal code that would change penalties for violating the dog at large rule from being a petty offense to a civil violation. This also would reduce the mandatory fines.
- Possible action to move the no-wake zone in the Colorado River from in front of Harrah’s Casino Resort to an area in front of Community Park. This is a result of a work session in December about recreation in the park.
- Consider approving the final plat for Canyon Trails at Fox Creek, Tract 5190, Unit 6 along with related financial assurance, water allocation and authorization to Mayor Tom Brady to execute the agreement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.