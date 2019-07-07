BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council will hear from the company hired to come up with a valuation of the local water system owned by EPCOR Water Arizona.
Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc., will present its findings at a workshop on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
The utility provider has estimated the value of its Bullhead City operations to be about $130 million, excluding infrastructure improvements.
Also expected during this workshop will be discussion about planning for an election in November so residents could vote on whether the city should try to take control of EPCOR’s infrastructure system.
Such a takeover could occur either by acquisition or condemnation if the idea advances.
EPCOR price increases are what have been driving exploration of such a move. Customers’ water bills rose beginning in April. In the Mohave District the rates have increased by about 27% and in the North Mohave District by roughly 34%.
The Arizona Corporation Commission allowed EPCOR to levy these and other interim rates it charges to customers across the state. The ACC also ordered EPCOR to return in December of 2020, with evidence for why long-term changes are warranted.
The interim case came after the ACC didn’t approve an earlier EPCOR request for a new rate structure as well as allowing consolidation of its Arizona holdings.
City officials have said they believe local rates will go up even further as a result of the upcoming rate request to the ACC.
EPCOR isn’t interested in selling the system to the city, said Shawn Bradford, vice president of EPCOR’s corporate services in Arizona.
Bradford spoke discouragingly about the city’s plan during two town hall meetings in Bullhead City this spring.
He also asserted that Raftelis Financial Consultants might not create an accurate valuation of the local water system and that it hadn’t shown up to a scheduled inspection of the system.
City Manager Toby Cotter said Bradford was incorrect about who was at the inspection because an inspector and appraiser were there.
Bradford also is the head of a political action committee, formed by EPCOR USA in 2018 to counter the city’s interest in acquisition or condemnation, named “Taxpayers Against City Takeover.”
Editorials have been published on the editorial page of the Daily News representing EPCOR and the city’s viewpoint, with the EPCOR PAC also purchasing advertisements in the newspaper.
Al Scigliano, head of the H20 Committee in favor of the city taking over EPCOR’s infrastructure system, talked last week to the council about a mailer he received that detailed views against consolidation from EPCOR.
“They’re willing to spend $7,000-$10,000 to stop us from taking over,” Scigliano said. “The facts wil come out.”
After the workshop, council members will meet in closed session.
The council will be asked at its June 16 meeting to approve an election this November asking local voters whether the city should seek to take over EPCOR. That meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
