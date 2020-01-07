BULLHEAD CITY — City Council members opted to stop requiring development fees be paid to the city for construction of homes within Laughlin Ranch during their meeting Tuesday.
The fee stems from an agreement made in the mid-2000s between the city and Laughlin Ranch LLC.
City Manager Toby Cotter went out of his way to explain that no one on the city council — or in city administration — was involved in creating the agreement.
The original plan started off with a great deal of interest and excitement. The development was expected to contain more than 40,000 homes.
In 2007, however, Laughlin Ranch entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy, allowing developers to reorganize their business affairs and pay off creditors, according to previous reports.
The development of that many homes “never happened” and is “not happening,” Cotter noted.
He also stressed that the $490,000 paid over the years for building permits was used to help pay for public infrastructure that benefitted the development.
The fees are no longer justifiable because the city most likely won’t be building things there, such as parks, Cotter also said.
The old arrangement consisted of an upward sliding scale — gradually increasing the amounts from $1,000 or $2,000 at the beginning of the agreement in the mid-2000s and going up to a maximum of $9,500 beginning in December of 2015 to December of 2020 — for each building permit taken out to construct a home there.
The final part of the agreement was to cover late December of 2020 through to 2031 and the fee for each residential construction permit was to be $10,000.
However, most lots now under development would be subject to a fee of about $2,000, the staff report stated.
A couple of builders, Ann Pettit, a real estate broker, and Charles Ashby, president of A Better Builder Construction Company, told council members that when they wanted to construct some homes in Laughlin Ranch the impact fee came as a complete surprise and that they were reevaluating their choice of location for their project as a result.
The request for ending the impact fee came from builders who want to construct homes there.
It will be gone as of Feb. 1.
David Lords, the gated community’s developer, said ending the fee agreement will allow all builders to be “on a level playing field.”
Public comments about bad and petty actors
Resident Jamie Starr asked that the city remove trash left in various areas around the desert. She said some of the sites exist because of residents dumping refuse while others are caused by campers. Trash at the Colorado River Nature Center appears to have been done not by homeless people but by “scofflaws and other residents,” Starr said.
Another resident, Terry Guarino, said vandalism at Rotary Park has gotten out of hand. She pointed out repeated sightings of such acts in restrooms and around the park, such as fences being knocked down. “You all look at me as if you don’t know what we’re talking about,” she said to the council.
Cotter later responded to Guarino by saying that the city is aware of the problem and that employees clean up and repair damage by vandals “as soon as they can.”
They also file police reports about such incidents and officers do investigate. The city also seeks restitution for vandalism damage when possible.
“Can we stop it all?” he asked rhetorically. “No.”
However, the goal remains to “prevent” and “educate,” Cotter added.
