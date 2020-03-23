KINGMAN — Mohave County is minimizing public access to county government buildings to promote public health during the pandemic that has seen more than 230 Arizonans test positive for the COVID-19 virus by early Monday afternoon.
Communications Director Roger Galloway began Monday’s news conference with an announcement that the county is trying to convert to a virtual campus governance approach as have the cities of Kingman, Lake Havasu and Bullhead City.
“All county offices will now limit face-to-face interaction with the public as much as possible. Members of the general public should conduct business by telephone, email or regular mail,” Galloway said. “If it’s necessary for the public to drop off documents they can do so at the drop-off boxes being set up at the county administration building. Also, development services will be doing the same.”
Galloway said citizens should phone ahead to see if it’s possible to schedule meetings with appropriate personnel in various departments. He said security guards will greet and screen people at county building entrance points.
Chief executive officers of four major hospitals in the area appeared at the news conference along with Denise Burley, the director of public health for the county. Even though no one has yet tested positive in Mohave County, Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Brian Turney said spiraling infection numbers elsewhere mean that it is quite likely that one or more county residents already are infected.
Burley confirmed a point that Sup. Buster Johnson made in a news release last week. Statistics reveal that Mohave County is highly susceptible to pandemic problems due to an aged population and various lifestyle factors.
“The evidence would suggest incredibly vulnerable,” Burley said in response to a reporter’s question. “The social age and vulnerability index that was posted really puts us at one of the highest risks in the country and it’s very important that people take this very seriously.”
There was a lack of specific clarity, as there has been throughout the nation, regarding virus testing. Burley said her county department has been directly involved with about 15 tests being run through the state lab, though she does not have tallies from the various hospitals and other private sector vendors who also are involved with testing. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center CEO Michael Stenger said WARMC has conducted 15 tests with five negative results and 10 still pending. Valley View Medical Center CEO Feliciano Jiron said he did not have a number of tests conducted through the Fort Mohave hospital.
Turney, who said it was a “safe assumption” that the virus already exists in Mohave County, said 101 people have been tested at KRMC. He said one test was inconclusive, 34 were negative and 66 are outcome pending.
The CEOs told reporters that area hospitals and staff members train for public health emergencies and hope to be prepared if infected patients require admission.
“We have capacity in the event that the COVID-19 virus does hit Mohave County. All of the hospitals have the capacity to ramp up,” said Stenger. “We’ve got staff, we’ve got empty beds, we’ve got supplies, drugs, all the protective equipment that we would need and supplies to protect not only the staff but our patients as well.”
Stenger and his peers said hospitals in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Kingman and Lake Havasu City can care for an initial wave of patients. They cautioned, however, that provisions might quickly be exhausted if the facilities get slammed with patients before the nation becomes capable of moving necessary items to where patients are being treated.
“Gowns, masks, gloves, face shields, respirators, you name it,” Stenger said. “Once they’re gone, if that supply chain gets disrupted, we’re going to be in trouble.”
The four hospitals represented at Monday’s press conference currently have a total of 66 intensive care unit beds and a few dozen other beds for patients requiring intermediate care.
