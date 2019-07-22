BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County has released the Woman, Infant, and Children program income eligibility limits that went into effect earlier this year.
The WIC program provides supplemental nutritious foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to health care and community responses to participants.
To qualify for WIC, one has to be a pregnant woman; a breastfeeding woman who has had a baby in the last 12 months; a woman who has had a baby in the last six months; an infant or a child up to the fifth birthday. Local participants must reside in Mohave County or in Laughlin.
Another requirement is to meet the income eligibility scale.
For a family of two, the weekly household income is $602, monthly household income is $2,507 and a yearly household income is $31,284.
For a family of three, the weekly household income is $759, monthly household income is $3,289, yearly household income is $39,461.
For a family of four, the weekly household income is $917, monthly household income is $3, 970 and the yearly household income is $47,638.
For a family of five, the weekly household income is $1,074, monthly household income is $4,652 and the yearly household income is $55,815.
Other requirements are having an identified nutrition risk as determined by a health professional. Nutritional problems include anemia, poor growth, previous poor pregnancy outcome, inadequate dietary intake and other nutrition-related health problems.
The county said that additionally, Kingman WIC will be implementing a pilot project to expand service hours. The project will run Aug. 13 through Nov. 12 and the clinic will be open from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. If the project is successful, extended service hours may continue.
For more information about WIC or to make an appointment, contact the local WIC clinic between 8 and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday to schedule a same-day appointment.
If unable to call during that time, call between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 9 a.m. to noon on Friday to set a future appointment.
Kingman WIC can be reached 928-753-0794 and is at 700 W. Beale St.
Bullhead City WIC can be reached 928-758-0722 and is at 1222 Hancock Road.
Lake Havasu WIC can be reached 928-453-0716 and is at 20001 College Drive.
For more information, contact Tierra Morrison at 928-753-07943, ext. 4319, or by email at tiera.morrison@mohavecounty.us.
