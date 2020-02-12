KINGMAN — Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith could face the first ballot box challenge of his political career this year.
One of Smith’s former employees, Bryan Whitney, visited the county elections office last Friday, declaring his intent to run for county attorney.
Whitney currently heads up a Kingman-based private law practice. He did not respond to initial requests to discuss his prospective candidacy.
Smith has been with the county attorney’s office for 32 years, 16 of them as its leader. Smith has not been opposed in previous elections.
“Obviously you would prefer not to have a challenger because I’d like to stay in my position,” Smith said. “But, people should have a choice. No one is entitled to their position and you have to earn it.”
No one yet has declared intent to challenge reelection-seeking county Sups. Hildy Angius, Buster Johnson and Ron Gould. Jack Ehrhardt and Rick Armstrong are working to qualify as candidates to challenge incumbent District 4 Sup. Jean Bishop.
Eight people have declared intent to run for District 1 supervisor as incumbent Gary Watson is retiring at the end of his term in December.
