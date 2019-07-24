BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County has implemented Stage II fire restrictions on private and public lands in the unincorporated areas of the county.
A statement from the county said that the prohibitions apply to all open fires, campfires and permissible fireworks use in unincorporated areas.
The county said that it implemented the fire restrictions due to very high danger caused by extremely dry vegetation, lack of monsoon precipitation and a significant increase in recent fire ignitions and fire service responses.
The Bullhead City Fire Department followed Mohave County’s lead, ordering a Stage II fire burn ban within the city limits until a determination of fire emergency is rescinded.
The county said that the prohibition was recommended by the Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department, which issued a determination of fire emergency for all four fire zones in the county. Hildy Angius, chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, signed a proclamation implementing the prohibitions. The determination was issued following consultation with fire departments in the county, as well as federal and state agencies.
There are some exemptions to the fire restriction.
- Fires set or permitted by any public officer, federal, state or local, in the performance of the officer’s official duties.
- Fires set or permitted by the state entomologist or Mohave County agricultural agents for disease and pest prevention.
- Fires set or permitted by the United States, the State of Arizona, or any federally recognized Indian tribe, or any of their respective departments, agencies or political subdivisions for fire prevention or control, or watershed rehabilitation or control through vegetative manipulation.
- Fires permitted by the emergency management officer or designee. The conditions of the permit, concluding permitted dates and the nature of the burning, shall be clearly stated on any such permit issued.
- Fires fueled by propane or charcoal.
Violations of the prohibitions are considered Class 2 misdemeanors subject to fines not to exceed $750 and/or terms of imprisonment not to exceed four months.
The Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department strongly encouraged county residents to be alert to the current and constant fire danger, respect the prohibitions and take all precautions to avoid accidentally igniting a vegetation fire. Aside from open fire and fireworks ignitions, many fires are ignited along roadways due to improper disposal of smoking materials.
Questions can be directed to Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Browning at mike.browning@mohavecounty.us or Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward at byron.steward@mohavecounty.us or by phone at 928-753-0739.
