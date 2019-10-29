BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County is encouraging residents to apply to be considered for a part-time census taker position next spring.
Mohave County said that residents can gain temporary employment by helping the U.S. Census Bureau conduct the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau launched the national recruitment effort on Oct. 22, intending to hire about 500,000 people.
The starting pay for enumerators in Mohave County is $14.50 per hour.
In a prepared statement, Timothy Olson, Census Bureau associate director for field operations, said that recent high school graduates, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and applicants who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply.
Cities and counties and other levels of government are working to achieve accurate counts because of population-based revenue distribution and Congressional representation. Census takers will be hired to work in their communities and go door to door to collect responses from those who do not participate online, by phone or by mail.
For employment application or more information regarding the census, go to www.census.gov or www.2020census.gov.
