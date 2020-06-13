KINGMAN — Mohave County officials are encouraging citizens to vote early, a privilege already exercised by well more than half of the local electorate. Voting early by mail will reduce the number of people visiting polling places, where voters will touch things in an environment at risk for exposure or spread of COVID-19.
“We are absolutely promoting it this year, just to keep people safe and keep our staff safe,” said Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair. “It is just an option for people that otherwise might not feel comfortable going out on election day.”
Elections Director Allen Tempert said voting early by mail is easy, convenient and the safest approach during the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re trying to push that message, not just on the county level, but across the state, between the Secretary of State’s Office and the Clean Elections Commission,” Tempert said. 'It’s a really good direction to head. And so many people do it already. We do it really, really well.”
Registered voters can use the Mohave County website (mohavecounty.us) for information regarding early voting options. Click on the “Government” tab to find the Recorder’s Office web page, where early voting links are listed on the left.
Blair said anyone needing help can call the Recorder’s office (928-753-0767). July 24 is the last day to request an early ballot and the office will begin mailing thousands of them starting July 8.
“In 2018 we had 58,000 early ballot requests and right now we’re already at 73,000 and increasing,” Blair said. “Every day, trays and trays of mail are coming in, and people are making that choice, and I think that’s a good option for our voters during this uncertain time.”
July 6 is the deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election. Blair said the Secretary of State’s Office web portal (arizona.vote) can be used to verify status and register if needed. People who move need to update their registration.
Blair said, in round numbers, there are roughly 127,000 active voters in the county. 64,000 are registered as Republicans, 20,000 Democrats, 43,000 independents and more than 700 Libertarians.
