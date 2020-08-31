KINGMAN — While Mohave County supervisors’ twice-a-week COVID-19 management sessions have been tortuously tedious on many occasions, Monday’s discussion wrapped up in less than eight minutes.
Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley said 108 people registered for coronavirus testing that North Country HealthCare conducted last Friday in Bullhead City.
“Eighty-two people were tested. Four of those were positive cases,” Burley said. “Of those 82, 25 were symptomatic and 57 were asymptomatic.”
Burley told board members that weekend testing had been postponed at the privately operated state prison in Golden Valley. She said those 3,300 inmates were being tested Monday through Wednesday instead, with results expected by early next week, if not sooner.
Burley noted that the daily number of new cases continues to decline.
“This last week we saw a 16% reduction of reported cases when compared to the previous week,” Burley said. “We’re definitely, definitely making progress every week, which is very good to see.”
Sup. Hildy Angius noted that there were reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the weekend dramatically had revised and reduced the number of deaths it attributes to COVID-19. She asked Burley if the county death total would be recalculated.
“I need to look into that further before I can respond and will try to have an answer for you as soon as possible,” Burley said.
The CDC, in its data, suggested that 6% of COVID-19 patient deaths were from the virus alone; the remaining 94% were caused by the virus and co-morbidities (pre-existing, unlying health issues) or complications, such as pneumonia, blood clots or respiratory failure that could have been caused or made significantly worse by the novel coronavirus.
Burley also advised that the county is taking its first business to step three of its enforcement/awareness campaign. She said the business has had two educational visits about regulatory compliance and that a written warning will be issued once a letter draft is reviewed and approved by the county attorney’s office.
The name or type of business, and where it is located, was not made public.
