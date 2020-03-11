BULLHEAD CITY — The mayors and city managers of Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City met Tuesday with Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley and Mohave County Epidemiologist Anna Scherzer to discuss COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
Burley told Mayors Tom Brady, Cal Sheehy and Jen Miles, along with City Managers Toby Cotter, Jess Knudson and Ron Foggin, that there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Mohave County. She did confirm with the group that numerous people with flu-like symptoms have been tested and have been found negative for the COVID-19 virus.
“There is no need for excessive alarm, but do take preventative measures to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus and any other respiratory illnesses currently circulating in our communities such as flu or colds,” Burley said. “The Mohave County Department of Public Health will remain in constant contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arizona Department of Health Services to have the most up-to-date information.”
If a case is identified in the county, the Mohave County Department of Public Health would be the agency releasing that specific information with guidance for isolation and quarantining to help prevent the spread of the virus. The Mohave County Health Department is working with all local hospitals and health agencies on a daily basis.
Testing for COVID-19 is available only at the Arizona State Public Health laboratory. Samples are collected by hospitals and health care providers and sent to the lab for testing. The local public health department will be notified of the results within 24 hours (with the exception of weekends). The Mohave County Department of Public Health is working with groups (businesses, schools, high-risk populations, healthcare facilities) throughout the county to prepare for possible community spread of the coronavirus.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health will start weekly telephonic meetings that will continue as long as necessary to keep the cities, public safety agencies and decision-makers informed about the COVID-19 virus.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health encourages all residents and visitors to take everyday precautions by doing the following:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Take everyday preventive actions.
- Clean your hands often.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Stay at home when you are sick.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks and cell phones).
If you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, avoid crowds as much as possible.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health also advises employers to perform routine environmental cleaning by routinely clean all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace, such as workstations, countertops, and doorknobs. Use the cleaning agents that are usually used in these areas and follow the directions on the label.
Anyone interested in learning more about the virus is asked to visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
